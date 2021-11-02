‘We can meet anywhere...’: UN food agency official responds to Elon Musk's 'offer' to sell Tesla

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
02 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 02:42 pm

Related News

‘We can meet anywhere...’: UN food agency official responds to Elon Musk's 'offer' to sell Tesla

Twitter war of words continues between Musk and David Beasley, executive director at the World Food Programme (WFP)

Hindustan Times
02 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 02:42 pm
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and David Beasley, who heads the World Food Programme (WFP), continued their Twitter war-of-words over a recent "suggestion" by the latter that billionaires such as Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos--the two richest persons in the world, respectively--should step up on a 'one-time basis' to help end global starvation. On Monday, Beasley took to Twitter to propose a meeting with the South Africa-born businessman 'anywhere.'

"@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere-Earth or space-but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP's people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books," Beasley tweeted, responding to Musk's tweet asking him to publish his current and proposed spending in detail.

The war of words between the two stems from recent remarks made by Beasley during an interview to CNN, in which he called on billionaires, including Musk and Bezos, to spend a 'fraction of their net worth,' amounting to about $6 billion, to help 42 million people who, he said, are 'literally going to die if we don't reach them.'

According to Forbes, this much money would amount to approximately 2 per cent of Musk's fortune of nearly $300 billion. "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread how how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," the 50-year-old SpaceX founder tweeted, drawing a response from the WFP executive director clarifying the remark.

"$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises," Beasley posted.

Musk, with a net worth of $311 billion, is the richest entrepreneur in the world's '$100 billion club.'

Top News

Elon Musk / Tesla / UN / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand