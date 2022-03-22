'We are on the brink of survival,' Ukrainian president tells Italian parliament

World+Biz

Reuters
22 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

'We are on the brink of survival,' Ukrainian president tells Italian parliament

Reuters
22 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:18 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on a screen as he addresses the Italian parliament via videolink, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Pool
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on a screen as he addresses the Italian parliament via videolink, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Pool

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Italian parliament on Tuesday that his country was on the brink of surviving its war with Russian forces that he warned wanted to break through to the rest of Europe.

"For Russian troops, Ukraine is the gates of Europe, where they want to break in, but barbarism must not be allowed to pass," he said.

"The most terrible thing will be the famine that is approaching for some countries. Ukraine has always been one of the largest food exporters, but how can we sow (crops) under the strikes of Russian artillery?"

Countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen and others have come to rely on Ukrainian wheat in recent years and the war has caused wheat prices to skyrocket - rising by 50% in the last month. read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from "Nazis". The West calls that a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Replying to Zelenskiy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Ukraine had offered "heroic" resistance to the Russian invasion and promised continued support for refugees fleeing the fighting, as well as military aid.

"The arrogance of the Russian government has collided with the dignity of the Ukrainian people, who have managed to curb Moscow's expansionist aims and impose a huge cost on the invading army," Draghi told parliament.

Signalling its desire to strengthen ties with the West, Ukraine has long said it wants to join the European Union.

Draghi told lawmakers that this was a lengthy process because of the many reforms needed to integrate fully with the 27-nation bloc.

"I want to say to President Zelenskiy that Italy is at Ukraine's side in this process. Italy wants Ukraine in the European Union," Draghi said.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

8h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

50m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

50m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

1h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions