Washington to rename street in front of Saudi embassy 'Jamal Khashoggi Way'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:50 pm

Related News

Washington to rename street in front of Saudi embassy 'Jamal Khashoggi Way'

The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to symbolically name the 700-foot (213-meter) stretch of New Hampshire Avenue that runs between the embassy and the Watergate complex for Khashoggi, a dissident journalist working for The Washington Post at the time of his murder in Turkey

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The street in front of the embassy of Saudi Arabia will be called "Jamal Khashoggi Way," after the Washington city council voted to honor the Saudi journalist murdered by government agents.

The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to symbolically name the 700-foot (213-meter) stretch of New Hampshire Avenue that runs between the embassy and the Watergate complex for Khashoggi, a dissident journalist working for The Washington Post at the time of his murder in Turkey.

"Through his journalism, Jamal Khashoggi was a fierce advocate for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," said a council report on the bill.

"By designating the street fronting the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi, the District is creating a memorial in his honor that cannot be covered up or repressed," it said.

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi monarchy, was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 after traveling there from the United States to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

The killers were a team of men closely connected to the palace of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused by Western intelligence of authorizing the murder.

The Saudi embassy did not respond to request for comment on the move.

The bill from the council is expected to be signed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and not meet objection in the US Congress, which reviews all legislation from the US capital city government.

In 2018, Washington named a street outside the Russian embassy in honor of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in Moscow in three years earlier.

Saudi embassy / 'Jamal Khashoggi Way' / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

3h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

3h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

20h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

20h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

20h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study