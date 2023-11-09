Washington Post cartoon slammed as ‘racist, vile’, ignites controversy

Israeli soldiers walk through rubble, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photo REUTERS

A cartoon in the Washington Post's opinion section sparked outrage for its "racist" and "orientalist" depiction of Arabs and Palestinians. Titled "Human Shields"' the cartoon depicts a man in a dark, striped suit with Hamas in bold white letters printed on it, representing the Palestinian group, reports Al Jazeera.

Later on Wednesday, the Washington Post took down the cartoon and the media also informed the readers about their action. "A cartoon we published by Michael Ramirez on the war in Gaza, a cartoon whose publication I approved, was seen by many readers as racist. This was not my intent," Washington Post opinion editor David Shipley said.

According to Al Jazeera, in the cartoon, the man's brows are arched, and his nose is comically large. He has four children strapped to him, including a baby on his head. A veiled and submissive woman meant to represent Palestinian women, cowers behind him.

The man raises his finger, and the thought cloud above him reads, "How dare Israel attack civilians..." He is Hamas, according to the cartoon, which was published on November 6.

The title, as well as the depiction of children and a woman tied to him, appear to refer to Israeli allegations that Hamas uses human shields, which are frequently repeated by Western leaders and echoed by many mainstream media outlets.

A partial portrait of the Dome of the Rock in occupied East Jerusalem is next to the man, woman, and children, who are flanked by a Palestinian flag, and an oil lamp is beneath.

The cartoon was released as more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in Israeli military attacks in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7.

The outrage on social media and on the Washington Post's website was growing two days after publication.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, described the image as "beyond vile, bigoted, and dehumanising."

Others compared the dehumanization to anti-Semitic cartoons depicting Jews in a negative light.

We bring you the stories that matter, whether it's about US politics, Canadian multiculturalism, or South America's geopolitical rise.

"I can't get over how this looks exactly like a traditional antisemitic character, just with a few modified features" , wrote one user, while another added: "Notably this is exactly how they used to depict Jews in European newspapers in the 1930s."

One reader wrote on the Post's website, "Shame on Washington Post for using racist tropes that are currently being used to justify a genocide where majority killed are children. Dehumanizing any peoples paves a way for injustices to occur. Unfortunate to see The Washington Post fuel that racist fire. This cartoon and the fact that it was published is appalling." Al Jazeera wrote.

The Qatar-based media said the cartoon was similar to those that appeared in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and were insulting to the Prophet Muhammad.

Protests have erupted across the Arab and Muslim worlds in recent years in response to these images.

Al Jazeera said Michael Ramirez, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has previously attacked Palestinians. In another cartoon, he changes the slogan "Black Lives Matter" to "Terrorist Lives Matter," implying that Black people in the United States' support for Palestinians is equivalent to siding with Hamas.

Washington Post regrets

The Washington Post has taken down a cartoon by Michael Ramirez that sparked outrage and was widely condemned as racist and dehumanising against Palestinians, acknowledging that it was divisive.

"A cartoon we published by Michael Ramirez on the war in Gaza, a cartoon whose publication I approved, was seen by many readers as racist. This was not my intent," Washington Post opinion editor David Shipley said in a note on the publication's website.

"I saw the drawing as a caricature of a specific individual, the Hamas spokesperson who celebrated the attacks on unarmed civilians in Israel," Shipley wrote. "However, the reaction to the image convinced me that I had missed something profound, and divisive, and I regret that."

"Our section is aimed at finding commonalities, understanding the bonds that hold us together, even in the darkest times," he added.