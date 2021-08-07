Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovering from coronavirus woes

07 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 07:28 pm

Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, or about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, or about $3,463 per share, a year earlier

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday reported improved quarterly operating results, as many businesses owned by the billionaire's conglomerate recovered from the early depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkshire's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses had struggled a year earlier as economic activity plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.

But in its latest quarterly report, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said many of those businesses were posting significant recoveries in earnings and revenue, some topping pre-pandemic levels, despite supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

Another sign Berkshire is faring better is that it did not repeat a caution from its previous quarterly report, that other operating businesses were still facing adverse effects from the pandemic.

Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, or about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, or about $3,463 per share, a year earlier.

Net income, including gains from common stock investments such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per share, a year earlier.

Berkshire also said it had repurchased about $6 billion of stock in the quarter, boosting total buybacks to more than $37 billion since the end of 2019.

The company's share count declined further in July, suggesting Berkshire's stock repurchases have continued.

Top News

