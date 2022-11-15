Warhol nephew to auction two works by pop artist

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

Warhol nephew to auction two works by pop artist

BSS/AFP
15 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Andy Warhol's nephew will put two works by his late pop artist uncle on the market for the first time Tuesday in New York, with both expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.

The two paintings were created when Warhol, the son of a working-class family of Eastern European immigrants, was a 20-year-old art student in his native Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" and "Living Room," both from 1948, will be auctioned off Tuesday evening at New York's Phillips.

Warhol's much more famous "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," which shows the likeness of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, was auctioned off in May for $195 million -- a record for 20th century artwork.

Phillips estimates that "Nosepicker 1" will sell for between $300,000 and $500,000 -- while "Living Room" will go for $250,000-$450,000.

"These two paintings have been in the family for over 70 years. And we've enjoyed them for many years," said James Warhola, the 67-year-old nephew of artist, illustrator and filmmaker Warhol, who died in 1987.

Warhola's father was the older brother of Warhol -- who chose to drop the "a" from his last name.

"My parents have passed, so it's time that we will be selling them and splitting the proceeds" Warhola told AFP, noting he has six siblings.

The youthful self-portrait of Warhol with a finger up his nose, as well as the painting of his Pittsburgh living room, have been exhibited several times around the world, but nearly vanished.

According to Phillips, in the late 1970s the Warhol family had their car stolen with the two works inside.

"Fortunately for the family and for art enthusiasts across the globe, the car was recovered, with the artworks completely unscathed," the auction house said.

These early Warhol works are not expected to reach anywhere close to the soaring price of the Marilyn Monroe pop art image sold last May 9 at auction.

"We cannot believe that his artwork has become so valuable," Warhola told AFP.

"In fact, I think my uncle Andy would be, like, flattered."

Andy Warhol / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

18h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

18h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday