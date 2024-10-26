War crimes court replaces judge in Netanyahu arrest case on health grounds

World+Biz

Reuters
26 October, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 01:05 pm

Related News

War crimes court replaces judge in Netanyahu arrest case on health grounds

In May prosecutors asked for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders, saying there were reasonable grounds that the men had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity

Reuters
26 October, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 01:05 pm
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. Photo:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. Photo:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it had replaced one of the judges deciding on a prosecution request for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move that could lead to further delays in the case.

Romanian magistrate Iulia Motoc asked to leave the three-judge panel on health grounds on Friday and was immediately replaced by Slovenian ICC judge Beti Hohler, the president of the ICC said.

The move is expected to further delay a decision in the case focused on the Gaza conflict as the new judge will need time to catch up on the filings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In May prosecutors asked for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders, saying there were reasonable grounds that the men had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court has no set deadlines, but has generally taken about three months to rule on requests for arrest warrants in previous cases.

The decision had already been held up by several rounds of legal filings from Israel challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Benjamin Netanyahu / International Criminal Court (ICC) / Yoav Gallant / Arrest Warrant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

19h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

31m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

51m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

1h | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

1h | Videos