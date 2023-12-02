Walmart says it is not advertising on social platform X

World+Biz

Reuters
02 December, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 08:24 am

Related News

Walmart says it is not advertising on social platform X

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with an X user who falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user was speaking "the actual truth."

Reuters
02 December, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 08:24 am
View of Walmart&#039;s newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS File Photo
View of Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS File Photo

Walmart (WMT.N) said on Friday it is not advertising on social media platform X, one of the latest brands to say it has dropped the Elon Musk-owned site.

"We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers," a Walmart spokesperson said.

X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The platform has struggled to retain advertisers since Musk acquired the company in October 2022, and faced a fresh exodus in recent weeks over rising concern about antisemitic content.

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with an X user who falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user was speaking "the actual truth."

The user had also referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, which purports that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a "white genocide."

Musk apologized for his post during an interview at a New York Times DealBook event on Wednesday, but hurled expletives against advertisers that suspended their ads, accusing them of "blackmail."

An executive at a major ad-buying agency, who declined to be named, said X ad sales representatives appeared frustrated in the aftermath of Musk's outburst against brands and did not have much to say in conversations.

Major brands including Apple (AAPL.O), Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) also suspended their ads on X this month following a report from liberal watchdog group Media Matters, which said ads had appeared next to antisemitic posts.

Hamas-Israel war / Tech / Top News / Middle East / USA

X / Twitter / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

13m | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

13h | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

15h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

15h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

11h | TBS Economy
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

16h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

1d | TBS Economy