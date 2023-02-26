Viruses in Cambodian bird flu cases identified as endemic clade

World+Biz

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Viruses in Cambodian bird flu cases identified as endemic clade

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:57 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The viruses that infected two people in Cambodia with H5N1 avian influenza have been identified as an endemic clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The cases reported last week had raised concerns they were caused by a new strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, which emerged in 2020 and has caused record numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry in recent months.

But work so far suggests this is not the case.

Preliminary genetic sequencing carried out in Cambodia led its health ministry to identify the viruses as H5 clade 2.3.2.1c, which has circulated in Cambodia among birds and poultry for many years and has sporadically caused infections in people, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday.

"Yes, this is an older clade of avian influenza that had been circulating around the region for a number of years and while it has caused human infections in the past, it has not been seen to cause human-to-human transmission. However, that doesn't mean that the threat is any less," said Erik Karlsson, director of the National Influenza Center of Cambodia and acting head of virology at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, which sequenced the virus.

He added that the response needed to be coordinated and swift to prevent any further spread and to limit exposure to any common source.

An investigation into the source and to detect any additional cases is ongoing, the CDC said, adding that so far there had been no indication of person-to-person spread.

Cambodia tested at least 12 people for the H5N1 strain last week, after an 11-year-old girl died from the virus in the first known transmission to humans in the country in nearly a decade.

The victim's father, who was part of a group the girl had been in contact with in a province east of the capital Phnom Penh, tested positive for the virus but did not exhibit any symptoms, Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bunheng had said in a statement on Friday.

Only the girl's case has been sequenced and the father's case is still being worked on, Karlsson said.

The World Health Organization said it is working with Cambodian authorities following the cases, describing the situation as worrying due to the recent rise in cases in birds and mammals.

Top News

Cambodia / bird flu / H5N1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

12h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

14h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

15h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

7h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter