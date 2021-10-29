Violence against Brazil's indigenous people rose last year, report finds

World+Biz

Reuters
29 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 12:51 pm

Related News

Violence against Brazil's indigenous people rose last year, report finds

182 murders of indigenous people in 2020, compared to 113 murders in 2019, a 61% surge.

Reuters
29 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 12:51 pm
Yawalapiti men take part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men take part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Violence against Brazil's indigenous people increased last year as land disputes and invasions of their reservations rose and the government failed to provide protection, the Catholic Church's Indigenous Missionary Council said on Thursday.

Its annual report on violence against the descendents of Brazil's original inhabitants said there were 182 murders of indigenous people in 2020, compared to 113 murders in 2019, a 61% surge.

There were 263 reported land invasions, an "alarming" increase of 137% over incursions on indigenous territory the previous year.

The report blamed the government for failing to protect indigenous communities, while pushing legislation that would open their reservations to commercial mining, oil and gas exploration and the building of hydroelectric dams.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who once praised US Army cavalry colonel George Armstrong Custer for clearing the prairies of indigenous people, has criticized reservations for occupying valuable land and has said he will not grant another inch of land claimed by indigenous communities. He is backed by powerful farm interests.

Critics say his comments have emboldened illegal miners, squatters, and loggers, whose invasions of reservation territories have exacerbated the spread of the coronavirus. Over 800 indigenous people have died from Covid-19, according to official figures that only count deaths on reservations and not among indigenous people in Brazil's cities.

Their land claims have been paralyzed. Of the 1,289 reservations in Brazil, 832 are waiting for official recognition.

The second year of Bolsonaro's government saw "the deepening of an extremely worrying scenario in terms of indigenous rights, territories and lives," the report said.

The presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil has a population of 900,000 indigenous people, of which one third have moved off reservations to urban areas.

Brazil / Indegenous People / danger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

18h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

18h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

18h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun