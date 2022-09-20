Video of Justin Trudeau singing ahead of Queen's funeral sparks row

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about Canada's military support for Ukraine, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 26, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked fury among Britons for singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in a hotel lobby two days ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Justin Trudeau was captured singing the song by rock band Queen during his stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London.

In a maroon t-shirt paired with dark jeans, Justin Trudeau is seen standing next to a piano in the hotel lobby singing the Freddie Mercury song. Members of the Canadian delegation to the funeral can also be seen in a video widely shared on social media.

PM at the Savoy in London last night singing a little Queen….for the Queen… pic.twitter.com/yyCxIRAbJl— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 19, 2022

The video was met with criticism towards the Canadian Prime Minister calling his actions as inappropriate.

"One of the most embarrassing Trudeau moments to date," a user said.

"I don't think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen's funeral," another said.

Clarifying Justin Trudeau's actions, his office issued a statement saying, "After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty."