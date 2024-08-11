Venezuela's top court says opposition failed to submit proof in election dispute

World+Biz

Reuters
11 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

Venezuela's top court says opposition failed to submit proof in election dispute

The South American nation's elections authority, which the opposition claims is loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, declared the leader had won re-election, while the opposition argued its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, won

Reuters
11 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:27 am
General view of the Supreme Court building in Caracas, Venezuela May 8, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
General view of the Supreme Court building in Caracas, Venezuela May 8, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Venezuela's supreme court on Saturday said that it had not received evidence from the opposition coalition in the disputed July 28 presidential elections and warned that its decision in determining the winner would be final. 

The South American nation's elections authority, which the opposition claims is loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, declared the leader had won re-election, while the opposition argued its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, won.

The electoral authority has not released a detailed vote count from the elections and its website has been down since the early hours of July 29. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The opposition has posted its ballot count online, which shows Gonzalez receiving double the number of votes as Maduro.

In Venezuela, voting machines print out three copies of voting records for the electoral authority, the ruling party and its challenger.

Maduro appealed to the supreme court last week to verify the electoral results, leading the court to summon all candidates who had run.

Gonzalez did not attend, saying he would be at risk of arrest if he went. Members of the opposition who did go pressured the electoral authority to release its ballots, and the coalition has previously said it has its ballots locked up for safekeeping. 

"The members of the Unitary Platform (opposition coalition) did not submit any electoral material" to the court, Chief Justice Caryslia Rodriguez told journalists and diplomats on Saturday.

The court did receive Maduro and the electoral body's vote counts, Rodriguez said.

The justice said that once the election investigation was concluded, the court's ruling would be "unappealable and compliance will be mandatory."

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico published a joint statement on Thursday urging the electoral body to publicly present a detailed vote count and said that the supreme court was not a solution to the matter.

Other Latin American nations, as well as the United States, have rejected Maduro's win. Ally nations Russia and China have congratulated him.

Top News

Venezuela Election Protests / Venezuela / Nicolas Maduro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

16m | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

5h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

51m | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

2h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

16h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

15h | Videos