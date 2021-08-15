Uzbekistan says 84 Afghan soldiers cross border fleeing Taliban

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:51 pm

Related News

Uzbekistan says 84 Afghan soldiers cross border fleeing Taliban

The Taliban on Saturday seized the northern stronghold Mazar-i-Sharif, which is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Uzbekistan by road

BSS/AFP
15 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:51 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Uzbekistan said Sunday that 84 Afghan soldiers crossed into Uzbekistan on the same day the Taliban seized Afghanistan's fourth-largest city and said its government had offered humanitarian assistance to Kabul's troops.
 
The Central Asian country said border troops had arrested the "violators of the state border" and that authorities held "talks with the Afghan side" about their return to Afghanistan.
 
Uzbekistan provided the detained Afghan soldiers with food, temporary accommodation and medical treatment, the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.
 
It also noted "an accumulation of military personnel of the Afghan government forces" on the Afghan side of the bridge at the Termez-Hairatan border crossing.
 
"Measures are being taken to provide humanitarian assistance to these persons," the statement said without offering details.
 
The Taliban on Saturday seized the northern stronghold Mazar-i-Sharif, which is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Uzbekistan by road.
 
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had visited the city just three days earlier.
 
With the group's claim to capture Jalalabad confirmed by residents early on Sunday, Kabul is now the only major city under Afghan government control.
 
Afghan forces have retreated over the country's borders with Central Asian states Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on several occasions since the Taliban began a sweeping advance amid the pullout of US forces in May.
 

Top News

Uzbekistan / Taliban / Afghan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

18h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie