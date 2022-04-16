Twitterati want Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of Twitter

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:24 pm

Twitterati want Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of Twitter

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:24 pm
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Twitter users shared the platform to advise Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire Sri Lanka instead of the microblogging site for $43 billion, as the country faces its worst economic crisis since its Independence.

"Elon musk, if you wanna buy something buy Sri Lanka. Leave Twitter alone,"  one such tweet reads.

Recently, Musk announced that he had made an offer to buy Twitter. The billionaire is willing to pay $54.20 per share to buy 100 per cent of the company.

The all-cash offer will value the social network company at about $43 billion.

He also acknowledged he was "not sure" if he would actually be able to buy Twitter, adding that there is a Plan B if his initial offer is rejected.

Meanwhile, Twitter has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter by Musk.

"The Rights Plan, often called the 'poison pill,' will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders," according to the announcement made.

