U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

The United States will work with its Chinese counterparts to schedule U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit tentatively planned for early next year, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

Following his first face-t-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden said Blinken will travel to China to follow-up on discussions.