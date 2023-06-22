US won’t hesitate to act, engage on issues of its interest: State department

US won’t hesitate to act, engage on issues of its interest: State department

The United States will not hesitate to act and engage on issues and areas that are in its interests, the US state department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

His statement came at a press briefing as response to when a journalist pointed out that prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit in the US,  Indian security advisor Ajit Doval said the US should not do anything that disturbs the balance and stability in the region of Southeast Asia. 

Patelalso  said, "India is an important partner on a lot of these pursuits. As I said, we work cooperatively with our Indian partners to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. We jointly tackle global challenges, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with our Indian partners to continue to work towards a world and an Indo-Pacific region – including Southeast Asia – that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient."

