US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the 11th ASEAN-US Summit during the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Pool via REUTERS

United States Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders that her country would continue to press strife-torn Myanmar to foster a path to democracy.

She also announced the establishment of a new US-ASEAN centre in Washington.