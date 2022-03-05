US weighs cutting Russian oil imports amid broad public support

World+Biz

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

US weighs cutting Russian oil imports amid broad public support

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 09:40 am
A general view shows a local oil refinery behind residential buildings in Omsk, Russia February 10, 2021. REUTERS
A general view shows a local oil refinery behind residential buildings in Omsk, Russia February 10, 2021. REUTERS

The Biden administration is weighing cutting US imports of Russian oil and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers, the White House said on Friday, as lawmakers fast-track a bill that would ban Russian energy imports entirely.

"We are looking at ways to reduce the import of Russian oil while also making sure that we are maintaining the global supply needs out there," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing. The White House remains in contact with US lawmakers over the issue, she said.

US Senators Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, on Thursday proposed bipartisan legislation to ban Russian energy imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine, calling it a counter to Russia "weaponizing" energy.

The bill is getting fast-tracked in the Senate, and the White House could rely on the legislation to ban imports, a move that would help share the blame for any price spikes.

A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. Some 80% of Americans - including solid majorities of Republicans and Democrats - support the measure.

Still, the White House is proceeding cautiously, concerned about a spike in gasoline prices that would add to decades-high inflation.

Americans are by far the world's heaviest consumers of gasoline, thanks to big cars, long driving distances and little public transportation in many areas, and rising gas prices have traditionally been political poison for US leaders. 

The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia, about 8% of US liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse noted that while the United States does not import much Russian oil, it is still reviewing a range of possible steps.

"What's really most important is that we maintain (a) steady supply of global energy," she said at the briefing, adding that the administration was "considering a range of options that we could take right now if we were going to cut" consumption of Russian energy.

Their comments come as oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

US / Russian oil import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

1h | Panorama
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

23h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

1d | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last