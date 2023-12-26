US Weather: Nebraska battles heavy snow and blizzards, vehicles piled up

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

US Weather: Nebraska battles heavy snow and blizzards, vehicles piled up

Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:27 pm
Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway. Photo: Hindustan Times
Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway. Photo: Hindustan Times

Residents of Nebraska in United States woke up to a white Christmas and winter storm. Several inches of snow and rain have wreaked havoc in the area and marred festivities.

Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway

Even as the residents are struggling with snow blocades the Eastbound I-80 had to be shut down after multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed. The crash site has now been cleared.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway. The crash reportedly happened on Monday morning amid a blizzard warning.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate north into York and then east into Waco. No injuries have been reported.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in the region of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Residents have been advised to refrain from traveling, if absolutely necessary they should have survival kits with them and be prepared to remain in their vehicles in case they are stranded.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported on Monday that cars were colliding and sliding off roads in the state. Additionally, tractor-trailers jackknifed and became stuck on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near York during the morning and early afternoon.

Climate Change / USA

USA / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

2h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

3h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

20m | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

2h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

6h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

20h | Videos