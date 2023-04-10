US warship sails near manmade Chinese-controlled isle in S.China Sea

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:36 pm

Related News

US warship sails near manmade Chinese-controlled isle in S.China Sea

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:36 pm
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69), deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations, at an undisclosed location in South China Sea, in this handout picture released on April 10, 2023. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69), deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations, at an undisclosed location in South China Sea, in this handout picture released on April 10, 2023. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

A US Navy destroyer sailed near one of the most important man-made and Chinese-controlled islands in the South China Sea on Monday (10 April), in a freedom of navigation mission that Beijing denounced as illegal.

While the United States frequently makes such voyages to challenge China and other states' territorial claims in the strategic waterway, the latest one took place as Beijing staged more war games around Taiwan.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the USS Milius engaged in "normal operations" within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, once a reef submerged at high tide and where China has built an airport and other facilities.

"Under customary international law ... features like Mischief Reef that are submerged at high tide in their naturally formed state are not entitled to a territorial sea," the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The land reclamation efforts, installations, and structures built on Mischief Reef do not change this characterisation under international law."

China's People's Liberation Army said the US ship had "illegally" entered waters near the reef without Chinese approval, and its forces had monitored the vessel and warned it.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and the surrounding maritime area," its Southern Theatre Command said.

Mischief Reef lies to the west of the Philippines' Palawan Island.

The 7th Fleet said at the end of the operation, the Milius exited the "excessive claim area" and continued operations in the South China Sea.

Last month, China and the US sparred over the movement of the same ship, which China said had entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands.

China claims vast swathes of the area through which trillions of dollars in trade flow every year.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim all or parts of the South China Sea.

US destroyer / South China Sea / US - China Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

3h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

5h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

43m | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

1h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

2h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

4h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka