US warns of attack threat in Sri Lanka surf hotspot favoured by Israeli tourists

AFP
23 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:27 pm

Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

The US embassy in Sri Lanka warned citizens on Wednesday of a possible attack on a popular surfing destination, prompting the island nation's police to pledge more security for tourists.

In a rare notice of an imminent threat, the embassy said it had "received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations" in eastern Arugam Bay.

The warning comes after social media posts called for a boycott of Israeli-owned businesses in the area.

Protests by local Muslim groups against Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon have drawn support from the wider community in the predominantly Buddhist South Asian nation.

Israelis accounted for less than 1.5 percent of the 1.5 million tourists who visited the island in the first nine months of this year -- or around 20,000 people altogether.

But Arugam Bay, a hotspot for surfing around 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Colombo by road, is a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

There have been no attacks in Sri Lanka since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals.

The coordinated attack against three luxury hotels and three churches was blamed on a local jihadist group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Tourism numbers fell sharply afterwards, and took another hit during a 2022 economic meltdown that precipitated widespread civil unrest.

But foreign visitor numbers have picked up after an International Monetary Fund bailout last year helped stabilise the economy.

Following the US embassy warning, police said they were unveiling a new security plan to protect tourists.

"In view of the war situation in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the police together with intelligence agencies are working on a plan to protect tourists and resorts," they said in a statement.

It did not give details, but said a hotline had been established for tourists to alert authorities of any safety concerns.
 

