US unlikely to change military calculus in Afghanistan unless evacuation impacted

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:28 pm

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States had not yet seen the Taliban enter Kabul in a major way

Fighting is reported to be taking place in a number of locations in Herat. Photo :BBC
The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy, a US official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States had not yet seen the Taliban enter Kabul in a major way.

