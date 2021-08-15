US unlikely to change military calculus in Afghanistan unless evacuation impacted
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States had not yet seen the Taliban enter Kabul in a major way
The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy, a US official said.
