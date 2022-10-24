US, UK, France jointly reject Russia 'dirty bomb' claim

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 10:44 am

Related News

US, UK, France jointly reject Russia 'dirty bomb' claim

BSS/AFP
24 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 10:44 am
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

The United States, Britain and France on Sunday jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation about a possible dirty bomb attack in a round of telephone conversations with Western defense chiefs earlier Sunday.

"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," the US State Department said in a joint statement with the British and French governments.

"The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," the statement went on. "We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia."

A so-called dirty bomb is designed to contaminate a wide area with radioactive material, making it dangerous for civilians. It does not involve a nuclear explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Moscow's claims, calling the allegation a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow's eight-month-old war against its pro-Western neighbor. "The world should react as harshly as possible," he said.

"If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this," Zelensky said in a video address on social media.

"Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons -- and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal... is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine," said Zelensky.

Shoigu conducted a round of telephone consultations with counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey, all NATO members, after first speaking Friday with Austin.

In those calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu and Austin spoke Sunday, in what the Pentagon said was a follow-up call requested by Russia to their call Friday.

"Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia's unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine," said a statement afterward from Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder.

When Shoigu and Austin spoke on Friday, it was only their second call since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Europe / USA

US / UK / France / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

54m | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

1h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

3h | Panorama
A booby-trapped management lesson: What managers can learn from revolutionaries

A booby-trapped management lesson: What managers can learn from revolutionaries

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taskin gives Bangladesh a dream start with ball

Taskin gives Bangladesh a dream start with ball

34m | Sports
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

14h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

16h | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning