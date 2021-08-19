US troop withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan 'depends on where we are': Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden has said the 31st August withdrawal date "depends on where we are" and whether the US can ramp evacuation numbers up.

If it can ramp up the number of Americans evacuated to 5,000 or 7,000 a day, "they'll all be out," Biden said, reports the BBC citing ABC News.

When asked if the commitment holds for Afghan allies too, Biden said: "The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone that should come out".

"That's the objective, that's what we're going now, that's the path we're on and I think we'll get there".