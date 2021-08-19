US troop withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan 'depends on where we are': Biden

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:04 pm

Related News

US troop withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan 'depends on where we are': Biden

When asked if the commitment holds for Afghan allies too, Biden said: "The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone that should come out"

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:04 pm
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden has said the 31st August withdrawal date "depends on where we are" and whether the US can ramp evacuation numbers up. 

If it can ramp up the number of Americans evacuated to 5,000 or 7,000 a day, "they'll all be out," Biden said, reports the BBC citing ABC News.

When asked if the commitment holds for Afghan allies too, Biden said: "The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone that should come out".

"That's the objective, that's what we're going now, that's the path we're on and I think we'll get there".

USA

Biden Presidency / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes