US Treasury preparing new Iran sanctions after Israel attack

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a video meeting with G7 leaders to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel at the White House in Washington, US, April 14, 2024. The White House/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is preparing fresh sanctions on Iran in response to Iran's attack on Israel, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a copy of her remarks.

"Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity," Yellen is prepared to say Tuesday, as per the Axios report.

"The attack by Iran and its proxies underscores the importance of Treasury's work to use our economic tools to counter Iran's malign activity," she will further say, Axios reported.

Yellen said previously that Iran's actions threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers, adding that the US would use sanctions and work with allies.