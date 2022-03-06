US top diplomat praises Moldova for taking in refugees from neighbour Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 03:51 pm

Related News

US top diplomat praises Moldova for taking in refugees from neighbour Ukraine

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 03:51 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits at a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits at a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday praised Moldova's leaders for taking in refugees from Ukraine as he visited the country on a tour through eastern Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion.

More than 230,000 people had crossed into Moldova from Ukraine since the war began on February 24, and 120,000 of them had stayed in the country, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said in a meeting with Blinken in the capital Chisinau.

"For a small country like Moldova, this is a very large number" and Moldova will need assistance to deal with the influx, she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Blinken, the Biden's administration's secretary of state, said he admired Moldova's generosity and hospitality in taking in those fleeing the conflict, which the UN refugee agency said could have caused 1.5 million people to flee Ukraine by Sunday.

The visit came after Blinken visited NATO-member Poland on Saturday as the alliance bolsters its eastern flank in response to Russia's assault. He will go on to visit the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Moldova, a former Soviet Republic like its neighbour Ukraine, is not a member of NATO but on Thursday formally applied to join the European Union. The move was likely to rile Moscow, which has an estimated 1,500 troops based in the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova's east.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Blinken said Moldova provided a "powerful and positive story" of an emerging democracy "at a moment when over some years democracies have been moving backward not forward.

Blinken was also meeting Moldovan President Maia Sandu, a former World Bank economist who came to power in 2019 and won a larger mandate in elections in July promising closer ties with the West.

Top News

Moldova / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine war / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Ukrainian refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

1h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

3h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

4h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

3h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

3h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last