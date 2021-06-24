US targets five Chinese companies over alleged forced labour in Xinjiang

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 05:18 pm

Beijing has dismissed accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang as lies

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters
The Biden administration has banned US imports and restricted exports involving five Chinese companies over alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, the White House said on Thursday.

Those targeted by the US Department of Commerce include Hoshine Silicon Industry Co; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp; Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based manufacturing giant East Hope Group; Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co, part of GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd; and the paramilitary Xinjiang.

The US Department of Labor separately added polysilicon produced with forced labor in China to its "List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor".

"These actions demonstrate our commitment to imposing additional costs on the People's Republic of China (PRC) for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labor practices and ensuring that Beijing plays by the rules of fair trade as part of the rules-based international order," the White House said.

Beijing has dismissed accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang as lies.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, reacting to earlier reports of the US action, said on Thursday China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its companies' rights and interests.

