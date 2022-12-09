US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 12:52 pm

Related News

US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO

BSS/AFP
09 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 12:52 pm
NATO logos are seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
NATO logos are seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join NATO, saying they have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers, meeting jointly in Washington, steered clear of airing any frustration or threatening Turkey, the one nation holding up the Nordic nations' bids to join the transatlantic alliance.

"I'm confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference.

"Both countries have taken significant concrete actions to fulfill their commitments, including those related to the security concerns on the part of our ally Turkey," Blinken said.

Turkey has demanded that the two countries take tougher stances on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists in exchange for backing their NATO bids.

Sweden last week extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership in the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that commitments made earlier this year to Turkey by both countries were being "very much fulfilled."

He voiced hope that Sweden and Finland would join by February, the date when the other initial holdout, Hungary, has pledged to approve their accession.

"Of course what we are still missing is a clear date and clear plan of the Turkish parliament to deal with this issue," Haavisto said.

"We know that Turkey is going to elections. Of course our hope is that this decision should come from Turkey rather sooner than later," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is up for reelection in June and some experts have speculated that he will show an uncompromising attitude until then.

Sweden and Finland both have close ties with Western militaries but have historically stopped short of open alliances for fear of angering nearby Russia.

Their hesitation changed after Russia invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfuly sought for years to join NATO, which commits to mutual defense of all its members.

NATO / US / Turkey / Finland / Sweden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a ‘rose village’

2h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

2h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

16h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

16h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

17h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos