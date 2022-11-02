US Supreme Court freezes release of Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:04 am

Related News

US Supreme Court freezes release of Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee.

The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week. Chief Justice John Roberts passed the order and asked for a response by 10 November, reports CNN.

The "administrative stay" is temporary in nature and does not always reflect the final disposition of the dispute. It is a move often made when a deadline approaches to preserve the status quo and give the justices more time to act.

In a flurry of Trump related emergency petitions in recent days the justice with jurisdiction over the lower courts have decided to issue such temporary relief.

Justice Elena Kagan, for example issued such a stay on 26 October temporarily blocking a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the 6 January, 2021, attacks for phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

Justice Clarence Thomas froze an order on 24 October requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham before a Georgia grand jury.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on 22 October  in Robstown, Texas.

Roberts supervises the lower court that issued the order in the Trump IRS case, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The congressional effort is one that stands to provide the Democratic-led House the most direct avenue to the long-sought tax information.

The committee chairman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, first sought the tax returns from the IRS in 2019, and the IRS, under the Trump administration, initially resisted turning them over. The case moved slowly until 2021, when, under the Biden administration, the Justice Department changed its legal posture and concluded the IRS was obligated to comply with the committee's request. A Trump-appointed judge ruled in the House's favor late last year and the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to reverse that ruling, most recently with the full appeals court declining last week to take up the case.

A separate legal case concerning the House Oversight Committee's pursuit of Trump tax information from his then-accounting firm ended in a settlement earlier this year, after a trip to the Supreme Court in 2020. In bringing the dispute with the Ways and Means committee to the Supreme Court, Trump is arguing that lower courts have run afoul of that 2020 case, known as Mazars.

"The Ways and Means Committee maintains the law is on our side, and will file a timely response as requested," a panel spokesman said Tuesday. "Chairman Neal looks forward to the Supreme Court's expeditious consideration."

Top News

Supreme Court / US / Donald Trump / Tax returns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

1h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

3h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

21h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

2h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

2h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

14h | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names