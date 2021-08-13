US study shows babies born in the Covid pandemic 'have lower IQs'

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 04:58 pm

Related News

US study shows babies born in the Covid pandemic 'have lower IQs'

Due to the pandemic, the lives of children changed noticeably with the closure of playgrounds, schools and kindergartens, with parents stressed and stretched as they tried to balance work and childcare

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 04:58 pm
Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

A study in the US suggests that children born during the pandemic have significantly reduced verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance compared to children born before.

The initial years of children's lives are crucial to their cognitive development. But due to the pandemic, the lives of children changed noticeably with the closure of playgrounds, schools and kindergartens, with parents stressed and stretched as they tried to balance work and childcare, reports the Guardian.

Associate Professor of paediatrics (research) at Brown University and lead study author Sean Deoni said, due to the limited stimulation at home and less interaction with the outside world, pandemic-era children appear to have scored shockingly low on tests designed to assess cognitive development.

In the decade preceding the pandemic, the mean IQ score on standardised tests for children aged between three months and three years of age hovered around 100, but for children born during the pandemic that number tumbled to 78, according to the analysis, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, reports the Guardian.

"It's not subtle by any stretch," said Deoni. "You don't typically see things like that, outside of major cognitive disorders."

The study included 672 children from the state of Rhode Island. Of these, 188 were born after July 2020 and 308 were born before January 2019, while 176 were born between January 2019 and March 2020. The children included in the study were born full-term, had no developmental disabilities and were mostly white, reports the Guardian.

Those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds fared worse in the tests, the researchers found.

The biggest reason behind the falling scores is likely the lack of stimulation and interaction at home, said Deoni. "Parents are stressed and frazzled … that interaction the child would normally get has decreased substantially."

Whether these lower cognitive scores will have a long-term impact is unclear. In the first few years of life, the foundations for cognition are laid, much like building a house – it's easier to add rooms or flourishes when you're building the foundation, Deoni said. "The ability to course-correct becomes smaller, the older that child gets."

Given this data comes from a relatively affluent part of the US, where social support and unemployment benefits are generous, the fear is that things could be worse in poorer parts of the country and the world, he added.

Sir Terence Stephenson, a Nuffield professor of child health at University College London, said the research was interesting given much has been written about the impact on the education of school-age children, but not much has come out on infants, reports the Guardian.

The key factor influencing these lower scores in infants has likely been stress on parents who faced challenges in both working and providing full-time attentive childcare, he said. "Perhaps not surprising that children from lower socioeconomic families have been most affected as this resonates with many of the other financial, employment and health impacts of the pandemic."

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

children / Coronavirus Pandemic / IQ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie