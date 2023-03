A F-16 fighter jet takes off during a military drill at Zhi-Hang Air Base in Taitung, Taiwan January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan in a deal valued at $619 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin were the principal contractors.