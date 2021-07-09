US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

World+Biz

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 08:43 am

Related News

US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

The US Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese entities to the blacklist over forced labor allegations in Xinjiang

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 08:43 am
The People&#039;s Republic of China flag and the US flag fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol in Washington during then-Chinese President Hu Jintao&#039;s state visit, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo
The People's Republic of China flag and the US flag fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol in Washington during then-Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo

The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

The US Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese entities to the blacklist over forced labor allegations in Xinjiang.

The new additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

The exact number of entities being added or their identities were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the blacklist as soon as Friday.

The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top News / China / USA / Global Economy

USA / china / Xinjiang / blacklist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

14h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

14h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’