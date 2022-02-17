US says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies

World+Biz

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

US says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies

Moscow denies it is planning to invade its neighbour and said this week it was pulling back some troops. Russia's defence ministry released video it said showed more departing units

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:01 pm
A satellite image shows tents and artillery at Opuk training area, in Crimea, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A satellite image shows tents and artillery at Opuk training area, in Crimea, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The United States has seen Russia stocking up on blood supplies, inching troops closer to Ukraine's borders and flying in more combat aircraft, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, dismissing Moscow claims of withdrawal.

"I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason," said Austin, a retired Army general. "And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."

Moscow denies it is planning to invade its neighbour and said this week it was pulling back some troops. Russia's defence ministry released video it said showed more departing units.

Maxar Technologies, a private US company that has been tracking the build-up, said satellite images showed that while Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, other hardware has arrived.

"We see them fly in more combat and support aircraft. We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea," Austin said. "We even see them stocking up their blood supplies."

Reuters was first to report that Russia had moved blood supplies toward Ukraine's borders, and Austin's remarks appeared to be the first public confirmation of that intelligence.

World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop Ukraine from ever joining the NATO military alliance.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier.

Austin, speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, said the reports of shelling were concerning.

"We are still gathering details but we have said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict," he told a news conference.

He said the alliance would explore ways to increase its military readiness since Moscow's deployment "brings Russian troops right up to NATO's doorstep".

He also renewed US warnings about potential false-flag operations by Russia to justify an attack, "a play we've seen them run in the past".

"So, we and our allies will stay vigilant," Austin said.

Austin is set to travel next to Poland, where he will meet US troops. He noted Bulgaria agreed on Thursday to host a US Army Stryker company for joint training.

Top News

Russia / Russia military drills / Russia troops gathering / Ukraine / Ukraine -Russia / Ukraine build-up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

8h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

10h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

7h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

3h | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 