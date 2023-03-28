US says it is watching Rahul Gandhi's case

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

US says it is watching Rahul Gandhi's case

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:19 am
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India&#039;s main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

The United States on Tuesday said respect for rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, referring to Indian Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who was convicted and subsequently disqualified as a member of parliament in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

"We are watching Mr Gandhi's case in Indian courts and engage with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values including of course, freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights and freedom of expression as key to strengthening both our democracies", Vedant Patel, US Department of State's principal deputy spokesperson, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha member of parliament from Kerala's Wayanad following his conviction in the defamation case. His disqualification has triggered a massive political showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition in India.

When asked whether the US is engaging with India or Rahul Gandhi, he said, "I don't have any specific engagements to read out... but as I am sure you know some of these covered this department for some time it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships but I don't have any specific engagement to read out."

But Rahul Gandhi is defiant despite being disqualified as an MP. In a press conference on Saturday, the Congress leader said he asked only one question on Adani issue. Gandhi said he will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India.

"Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country", he had said. On Monday, the Lok Sabha secretariat asked Gandhi to vacate his official residence by 22 April.

 

Top News / South Asia / USA

US / India / Rahul Gandhi / Lok Sabha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

14m | Panorama
Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

39m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

54m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

29m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year