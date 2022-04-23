US says backs Lithuania in row with China

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 10:15 am

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. Photo: Reuters.
The United States backs Lithuania in a dispute with China over Taiwan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Lithuania's finance minister on Friday.

China has suspended imports from Lithuania after the EU nation allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing which regards the democratically ruled island as its own territory.

"(Adeyemo) reaffirmed strong US support for Lithuania as it faces economic coercion from the People's Republic of China,"  the US treasury said in a readout.

