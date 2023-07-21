US sanctions more than 120 Russian, Kyrgyz firms

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 10:52 am

Related News

US sanctions more than 120 Russian, Kyrgyz firms

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 10:52 am
US sanctions more than 120 Russian, Kyrgyz firms

The United States placed more than 120 companies from Russia as well as several Kyrgyzstan firms on its sanctions blacklist Thursday for what it said were their contributions to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The sanctions aimed at further choking off Russia's access to critical raw and manufactured materials as well as financing in order to hinder its war machine, the State Department said.

Among the scores of firms on the new State and US Treasury blacklists are Russian banks, energy industry companies, shipping firms, defense and technology procurement businesses and manufacturers, and Russian private military companies.

In addition, seven state-controlled research institutes dealing with advanced technologies were placed on the blacklist.

The Treasury also singled out several companies in Kyrgyzstan which it said Russia was using to skirt US and allies' export restrictions on technological items that Russian manufacturers want.

One Kyrgyz company founded last year, RM Design and Development, has been a "prolific shipper" of electronic like semiconductors and integrated circuits to Russian buyer that supply defense manufacturers, according to the Treasury.

Earlier on Thursday Kyrgyzstan denied helping its ally Moscow circumvent sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion, but did admit to "the "possible involvement of private companies" and said it is investigating.

"These sanctions will restrict Russia from accessing critical materials, inhibit its future energy production and export capabilities, curtail its use of the international financial system, and crack down on those complicit in sanctions evasion and circumvention," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

US sanctions generally aim to make it harder for blacklisted persons or businesses to operate internationally by forbidding Americans or US-based businesses -- including foreign banks with US branches -- from transactions with them.

Top News

US / sanction / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

37m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

47m | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

27m | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

17h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

21h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers