US, S Korea to hold 'tabletop' exercises on nuclear threats

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
31 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:06 am

Related News

US, S Korea to hold 'tabletop' exercises on nuclear threats

BSS/AFP
31 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:06 am
FILE PHOTO: The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The United States and South Korea will hold discussion-based exercises on addressing nuclear threats, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday.

Washington and Seoul will conduct "increasingly complex scenario-based tabletop exercises focused on nuclear threats on the peninsula," Austin wrote in an op-ed published by the Yonhap news agency, without specifying when this would occur.

Austin is visiting Seoul for the third time as defence secretary, during which he is to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup and President Yoon Suk-yeol.

His visit is aimed at deepening cooperation and discussing security challenges, as well as reaffirming "that the US extended deterrence commitment to the ROK (Republic of Korea) is ironclad," he wrote.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply last year as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently called for an "exponential" increase in Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, and declared the North an "irreversible" nuclear state last year.

Top News / USA

US / south korea / Nuclear threats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

26m | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

1h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

5h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

16h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

15h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz