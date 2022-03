The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria 23 May, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The United States continues to engage with Russia on a return to the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

Washington would not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of the deal when it is fully implemented, the official said on condition of anonymity.