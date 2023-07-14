US regulator investigates ChatGPT over bad content

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
14 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

US regulator investigates ChatGPT over bad content

BSS/AFP
14 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 04:56 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI to determine if its hugely popular ChatGPT app harms consumers by generating false information and whether its technology mishandles user data.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI was notified of the investigation in a 20-page questionnaire in which the company is asked to describe incidents in which users were falsely disparaged, and share any company efforts to ensure this does not happen again.

The investigation by the US regulator was first reported by The Washington Post.

OpenAI's release of ChatGPT last November stunned the world as it displayed the power of large language models (or LLM), a form of artificial intelligence known as generative AI that can churn out human-like content in just seconds.

Amid the marvel at the technology's capacities, reports came in that the models could also churn out offensive, false or just strange content, sometimes called "hallucinations."

FTC chair Lina Khan addressed a congressional committee hearing on Wednesday, and while she did not mention the investigation, she told lawmakers that her agency had concerns about ChatGPT's potentially libellous output.

"We've heard about reports where people's sensitive information is showing up in response to an inquiry from somebody else," Khan said.

"We've heard about libel, defamatory statements, flatly untrue things that are emerging. That's the type of fraud and deception that we are concerned about," she added.

The FTC's investigation is mainly focused on how this aspect could harm users, according to the questionnaire, but also delves into OpenAI's use of private data to build its world-leading model.

The company's GPT-4 is the bedrock technology behind its own ChatGPT as well scores of other programs from companies that pay a fee to OpenAI to access its model for their own uses.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a tweet that he regretted news of the investigation was leaked to the press, which "does not build trust."

He added that "of course" OpenAI will work with the FTC and that "it's super important to us that our technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law."

An FTC probe does not necessarily bring further action and the regulator can close the case if it is satisfied by the target company's answer.
If the FTC perceives illegal or unsafe practices, it will demand remedial action and possibly launch a lawsuit.

OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to a request for comment.

Top News

ChatGPT / OpenAI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country