US pressure on Russia, China 'pointless': Kremlin

Russia and China stand firmly on their positions, US putting pressure on the countries is pointless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the pressure from the Americans, time has repeatedly shown that it is absolutely pointless - we stand firmly on our positions, on our path," the Kremlin spokesman said, pointing to the closeness of Moscow's and Beijing's positions.

Separately, Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, "it should not be pressured." "Others have refused. And if we are talking about putting pressure, they are the ones who should be pressured," the spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that "there are certainly certain nuances in China's position on Ukraine." "We know them, our Chinese friends tell us about them openly. But we are united with China by absolute ideological similarity in our views on global affairs, in our views on the inadmissibility of diktat in global affairs, on the inadmissibility of disrespect for each other. And here we speak from common positions, and this is a guarantee that in strategic terms we act in unison with China," Peskov concluded.