US President Biden speaks with French leader Macron about Ukraine's developments

World+Biz

BSS
14 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

US President Biden speaks with French leader Macron about Ukraine's developments

BSS
14 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 11:12 am
US President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Us President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed in their telephone conversation ongoing developments in Ukraine, a statement from the White House reported.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine," the statement reads.

"They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine," the statement added.

The press office of the French president said in a statement earlier in the day that Biden and Macron agreed during their telephone conversation to step up sanction measures against Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at a ceremony in the Kremlin recognising the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Putin met with DPR leader Denis Pushilin and LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik, and signed treaties with them on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.

President Putin said in a televised address on 24 February that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbass republics, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured earlier that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, and are limited to surgical strikes and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure, insisting that there is no threat whatsoever to the civilian population.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Russia invasion / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

CopywriterPro.ai: An app that that generates advertising copies using AI

53m | Panorama
Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

22h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

14h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

14h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

15h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings