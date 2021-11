US President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US November 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with leaders from Africa in 2022 which would focus on building global partnerships and alliances, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The second US/Africa leaders summit will "serve as an opportunity to collaborate with African counterparts on key areas the United States and Africa define as critical for the future of the continent and our global community."