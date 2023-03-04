US poses worst nuclear threat to world: China

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
04 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:30 pm

Related News

US poses worst nuclear threat to world: China

BSS/AFP
04 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The US is the world's largest source of nuclear threat and it must rethink its security policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing on Friday.

"The United States is the world's largest source of nuclear threat. It should carefully rethink its nuclear policy, diligently fulfill its special and primary duty to disarm, thus reducing the role of nuclear weapons in the national security policy, and take meaningful practical steps to ease nuclear risks," the diplomat said.

Mao also stressed that speculations about the nuclear threat allegedly posed by China were a pretext for the United States to expand its own nuclear arsenal.

As The Wall Street Journal said in early February, citing the US Strategic Command, China had more launchers for land-based ICBMs than the United States. The authors of the publication noted that some US lawmakers were calling for an increase in the country's nuclear potential to confront China and Russia.

Top News / China / USA

china / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

21m | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

2h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

2h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

2h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

2h | TBS World
World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale