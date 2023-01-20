US policy of strategic defeat for Russia pushes world to disaster: Russian ambassador

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 12:53 pm

Related News

US policy of strategic defeat for Russia pushes world to disaster: Russian ambassador

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 12:53 pm
Russian and US state flags fly in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Russian and US state flags fly in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo :Reuters

The US administration's policy to ensure the strategic defeat of Russia is leading the world to a catastrophe, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

When asked to comment on media reports that Russia was using dangerous and reckless rhetoric in the nuclear sphere, the diplomat said no one in the country's political or military leadership "has ever spoken in such a way."

"The only thing we do is to constantly warn Washington that its policy of ensuring strategic defeat for our country on the battlefield is rapidly leading the world to a catastrophic scenario," the embassy's press service quoted Antonov as saying.

The United States and its allies have unleashed an all-out hybrid warfare against Russia on the Russian territory, Antonov said.

When asked to comment on media reports that Russia was using dangerous and reckless rhetoric in the nuclear sphere, the diplomat denied those claims and said: "The Americans and their allies have unleashed an all-out hybrid war against Russia on our own territory."

"At the same time they are profiting from their NATO partners by forcing them to finance the renaissance of the United States' military industrial complex. The US defense industry did not see this kind of money even during the Cold War," the Russian embassy's press service quoted Antonov as saying.

In his opinion, Washington remains completely deaf to Moscow's signals.

"I would like to ask the American public a long overdue question: what else should Russia say or do to make the hotheads in the Administration come to their senses and avert the nuclear Armageddon that the White House publicly is so keen to prevent?" he said.

Top News / Europe / USA

USA / Russia / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

5h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

8h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

20h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

21h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

7h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects