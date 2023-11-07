US plans precision bombs transfer to Israel

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:58 am



Reuters
07 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:58 am
A view of a US flag and an Israeli flag held up by people during a demonstration to show support for US President Joe Biden, for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, in front of the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
A view of a US flag and an Israeli flag held up by people during a demonstration to show support for US President Joe Biden, for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, in front of the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

President Joe Biden's administration has informed the US Congress that it is planning a $320 million transfer of precision bombs for Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the administration sent formal notification on Oct. 31 to congressional leaders of the planned transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, a type of precision-guided weapon fired by warplanes.

Citing correspondence it viewed, the Journal said weapons manufacturer Rafael USA would transfer the bombs to its Israeli parent company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for use by the Israeli defence ministry.

Earlier on Monday, the United Nations said Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children," amplifying demands for a ceasefire as Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israel strikes had exceeded 10,000.

