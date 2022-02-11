US plans to free half of $7 billion frozen Afghan funds for aid, remainder to stay in US

World+Biz

Reuters
11 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

US plans to free half of $7 billion frozen Afghan funds for aid, remainder to stay in US

Reuters
11 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US government plans to free up half of $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on its soil for aiding the Afghan people, while the rest will remain in the United States pending lawsuits from victims of terrorism, sources said.

A US judge last month gave President Joe Biden's administration until Friday to come up with a plan on what to do with the frozen funds, amid urgent calls from US lawmakers and the United Nations for them to be used to address the dire economic crisis in Afghanistan.

The US government will work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of those assets for "the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan's future," said one of the sources, without providing details about how these funds would be distributed.

The multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

Washington froze the Afghan funds held in the United States after the Taliban's military takeover in August, but has faced mounting pressure to find a way to release the funds without recognizing the Taliban, who say the money is theirs.

However, some Sept. 11 victims and their families have filed lawsuits seeking to cover unsatisfied court judgments related to the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

As part of the plan, Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will require US financial institutions to transfer all Afghan central bank assets they hold into a new consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the sources said.

Afghanistan has another $2 billion in reserves, held in countries including Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. Most of those funds are also frozen.

The United States, the largest single donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, will keep working with the United Nations and humanitarian aid groups to ensure continued assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the sources said.

It is also working closely with the United Nations on mechanisms to ensure UN agencies and aid groups have the liquidity needed to support critical humanitarian assistance programs, the sources said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the UN aims to kickstart this month a system to swap millions of aid dollars for Afghan currency that would help solve that issue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a mechanism to free up about $9.5 billion in Afghan reserves frozen worldwide, including in the United States.

US sanctions ban doing financial business with the Taliban. Humanitarian support for the Afghan people is allowed.

Top News

US / Afghan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

9h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

8h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

23m | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

28m | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

3h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 