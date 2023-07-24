US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election

World+Biz

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 11:00 am

Related News

US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Election officials count ballots at a polling station on the day of Cambodia&#039;s general election, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Election officials count ballots at a polling station on the day of Cambodia's general election, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

The United States said it was pausing some foreign assistance programs in Cambodia and imposing visa bans on individuals it says undermined democracy after the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) declared a landslide victory in elections on Sunday (23 July).

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Washington was "troubled" that the elections, in which Prime Minister Hun Sen's CPP faced no viable opponent were "neither free nor fair."

"Ahead of the elections, Cambodian authorities engaged in a pattern of threats and harassment against the political opposition, media, and civil society that undermined the spirit of the country's constitution and Cambodia's international obligations," Miller said.

"In response, the United States has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals who undermined democracy and implemented a pause of certain foreign assistance programs," he added.

Miller called on Cambodian authorities to restore genuine multi-party democracy, end politically motivated trials and reverse convictions of government critics, and allow independent media to operate without interference in order to "improve the country's international standing."

Self-styled strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 38 years, had brushed off Western concerns about the election's credibility, determined to prevent any obstacle in his carefully calibrated transition to his anointed successor and eldest son, Hun Manet.

Cambodia / election / US Sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

36m | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

41m | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

1h | Food
Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

16h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

15h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

14h | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

18h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price