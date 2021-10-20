US nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 09:28 pm

US nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 09:28 pm
Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden's nominee to be US ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China's "genocide in Xinjiang," abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop.

Human rights advocates have termed China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region "genocide," a characterization that China rejects.

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former US ambassador to NATO, also said Washington is correct in adhering to its "one China" policy on Taiwan, but also right to oppose actions from Beijing that undermine the status quo and that the United States has "enormous latitude" to deepen security assistance.

