US must shoulder responsibilities for peace, Xi tells Biden amid Ukraine war

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday told his American counterpart Joe Biden that conflicts between states are in no one's interest and that Washington must shoulder due responsibilities for world peace, news agency AFP quoted Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This amid the ferocious fighting between Ukraine and Russia for the 23rd straight day.

"State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities," the Chinese president said, adding that peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community.

During the virtual meeting with Biden, Jinping said, "The relations between the world's top two economies should move forward along the right track as part of the efforts for world peace and tranquility."

This is the first call between the leaders of the two superpowers since Russia, also a superpower, launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on 24 February. The talks are being seen as an opportunity for Biden to evaluate where Beijing stands on the Russia-Ukraine war and how Jinping views his country's role, especially after some Chinese government officials issued conflicting statements on their support for Ukraine and Russia.

"Biden will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression and we will not hesitate to impose costs," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of the virtual meeting.

Till now, China has refused to condemn Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, triggering fears within Washington that Beijing could extend financial and military support to Moscow.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin symbolically sealed their close partnership when they met at the February Winter Olympics in Beijing -- just before Putin launched his onslaught on Ukraine

A Chinese support could not only help Putin to brave sanctions and continue the war, but the West could face the decision on how to hit back at Moscow.