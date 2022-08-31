US must dispel Pelosi's 'negative influence' before climate talks: China

World+Biz

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

US must dispel Pelosi's 'negative influence' before climate talks: China

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:12 pm
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

In response to the visit on August 2-3, China on August 5 suspended bilateral cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including climate talks and dialogue between senior-level military commanders.

US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, who earlier this month said the suspension of bilateral climate talks punished the entire world, urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in an interview with the Financial Times, to resume the discussions.

The former US Secretary of State, who is currently the Biden administration's top climate diplomat, also told the newspaper he was hopeful the countries could "get back together" ahead of the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in November in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

China, which claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, responded to Kerry's remarks on Wednesday by stating that the resumption of climate talks with the United States was dependent on actions taken by Washington to address the "negative influence" of Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

"The US side should dispel the negative influence of Pelosi scuttling to Taiwan, this is an indispensable condition of China-US climate change cooperation," China's foreign ministry said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

The statement also said China would continue to actively participate in international forums on climate change.

Beijing's response highlights the divergent approaches to global climate change cooperation between the world's two superpowers.

While officials in the Biden administration, including Kerry, have repeatedly expressed hope that US-China cooperation on climate change would not be affected by tensions on other fronts, Beijing has rejected any separating of issues in US-China relations.
 

USA / china / Nancy Pelosi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

1h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

2h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

1h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

1h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

2h | Videos
Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries